× Amber Alert declared for 2-year-old girl from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– An Amber Alert has been declared as Fort Wayne police investigate the abduction of a 2-year-old girl.

The child, Adayah Renee Bratton, is described to be 2-feet-6-inches tall, 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Thursday at 2:10 a.m. in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Fort Wayne police believe the girl was likely abducted by her father, Channing Scott. Police describe him as a 46-year-old black male, 5’10” tall with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants and black and white gym shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 1-888-582-6237.