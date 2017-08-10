Amber Alert declared for 2-year-old girl from Fort Wayne

AMBER ALERT issued for abducted 2-year-old girl from Fort Wayne

Posted 3:29 PM, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:15PM, August 10, 2017

Adayah Bratton (left) and Channing Scott (right)

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– An Amber Alert has been declared as Fort Wayne police investigate the abduction of a 2-year-old girl.

The child, Adayah Renee Bratton, is described to be 2-feet-6-inches tall, 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Thursday at 2:10 a.m. in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Fort Wayne police believe the girl was likely abducted by her father, Channing Scott. Police describe him as a 46-year-old black male, 5’10” tall with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants and black and white gym shoes.

Photo shows the type of car police are searching for. (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

The suspect vehicle is a red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 1-888-582-6237.