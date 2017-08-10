× Blood-covered suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Muncie man

MUNCIE, Ind. – An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old in Muncie.

Dispatchers were notified of the stabbing near 7th Street and Franklin Street around 12:12 p.m. Thursday, according to the Muncie Star Press.

The Star reports the stabbing victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After about 30 minutes at the scene, the local newspaper says officers had surrounded the shirtless, barefoot suspect identified as 19-year-old Jaylin Ammon. He reportedly appeared to have blood on his face, chest, neck, hands and forearms.

Authorities tell FOX59 that Ammon has made a full confession and he’s facing murder charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.