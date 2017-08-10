× Colts waiting for word on injury to center Ryan Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Under the backdrop of a bright, sunny Thursday morning, a cloud of uncertainty followed the Indianapolis Colts off the practice field.

Center Ryan Kelly came up lame during an 11-on-11 session during a joint practice with the Detroit Lions. He finished the drill, but then was taken inside by trainers.

A bit later, Kelly was seen on crutches.

“I didn’t see it,’’ coach Chuck Pagano said of Kelly’s injury. “I think I was on the other field. I heard after awhile they took him off.

“I’ll wait and see what the docs and trainers have to say.’’

Losing Kelly for any length of time would be a major blow to the offensive line. The 2016 first-round draft pick is the anchor of the group. He was one of 11 rookies in the NFL to start all 16 games a year ago, and joined Steve McKinney, Tarik Glenn, Adam Meadows and Ron Solt as the only Colts rookie linemen to start all 16 games.

The offensive line already was working without starting left guard Joe Haeg, who continues to miss time with a burner. Jeremy Vujnovich has worked in place of Haeg.

With Kelly out, rookie and Warren Central High School grad Deyshawn Bond worked at center with the starting unit.

Kelly is one of several Colts with injury issues.

Among players held out of Thursday’s practice: wide receivers Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and Quan Bray, linebackers Jon Bostic (fractured finger) and Antonio Morrison (groin), running back Marlon Mack (shoulder), tight end Erik Swoope, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and Haeg.