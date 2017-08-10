Creating new treasures from old materials

FORTVILLE, Ind. -- Taking vintage linens and turning them into works of art is the mission behind a new specialty shop in Fortville. Sherman visited with the owner of Time and Again Shop to see what inspired her to create dresses, jewelry, and scarves from used material.
