Dry weather holds before rain chances return tomorrow!

More sunshine and dry weather today, as temperatures return to seasonal levels of 84°! You may notice a slight increase in humidity or higher dew points late in the day making for a more sticky evening. Regardless, still great for the Indians game tonight or Indiana State Fair festivities.

Showers and a few storms will be possible for tomorrow (Friday), starting as early as sunrise! Chances will remain off and on through the day with the passage of a cool front. Models are indicating areas that receive the heaviest, steadiest rain should amount to a 1/2″ of less and the severe threat remaining extremely low! By Friday night, rain chances diminish and the weekend looks great…enjoy!