× Family of Aaron Bailey reveals new details in his death

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- New details are emerging in the fatal shooting of Aaron Bailey as his family seeks answers to what happened and police investigate whether the officer involved shooting was justified.

Police said June 29th, Bailey drove away from a traffic stop and crashed his car on the Northwest side. Two IMPD officers opened fire, striking Bailey. He later died at a hospital. No weapon was found in the vehicle.

Thursday night, more than 40 days after Bailey died, his family returned to the scene for a prayer. They said they pray for IMPD and everyone involved in the case

“Even while I’m at work that’s how I I keep myself together is through prayer,” Bailey’s sister, Kimberly Brown, said.

But their visit was about more than prayer. They’ve demanded answers since his death, and they demanded them again after receiving a coroner’s report and seeing his vehicle.

“I have another justice system that I answer to. And it’s to God and he’s gonna get the truth out, he’s gonna get the truth out,” Brown said.

His family said they’ve received little to no answers about what happened, including in the moments between Bailey crashing his car and being hit.

“We have a black man shot who was shot on the west side. He’s not a priority, he’s not a priority there’s no sense of trying to get some closure for the family, no sense of trying to get closure for the community,” Dominic Dorsey, the president of the activist group DONT SLEEP, said.

The group released photos of Bailey’s car, courtesy of Bailey’s family. They said the photos show 11 shots piercing the vehicle.

“That was my brother, her father, he was someone that we cared about. I don’t care what Aaron has done in the past, that’s my brother, that’s someone I love,” Brown said.

Screenshots of a coroner’s report provided to FOX59 News by DONT SLEEP show Bailey was hit four times in his back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

IMPD and the FBI are investigating. Bailey’s family said they’ve received little information from police or prosectuors as they investigate whether the shooting was justified.

“Put them behind bars, because if it was anyone else absent of a badge we wouldn’t have to wait this long,” Dorsey said.

“We’re gonna keep on praying, and keep on fighting,” Bailey’s daughter, Erica, said.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach released this statement.

“Aaron Bailey’s death continues to be a tragic incident for our community and our department. IMPD is committed to being as transparent as the law allows, and upon completion of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, we are prepared to move expeditiously with our own internal review.”