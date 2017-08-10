× Founder of ‘Girl’s Nite In International’ fighting Lyme Disease

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – These days, Jimmelynn Rice struggles to communicate and muster enough energy to visit with family, but with all the prayers pouring in, she is refusing to give in to Lyme disease.

She is now opening up about her fight with Lyme disease to Fox59’s Fanchon Stinger.

Two and a half years ago, Jimmelynn noticed something was desperately wrong with her body after she returned from a mission trip to Argentina. Eventually, she was diagnosed with advanced late stage Lyme disease that was attacking her neurological system, immune system and adrenal system.

“I had zero energy zero stamina. I had severe pain and excruciating headaches. I lost the ability to communicate,” said Jimmelynn.

Her only chance of survival is treatment in Florida, what doctors call chemo on steroids that kills the Lyme and rebuilds her system. Jimmelynn’s husband, Rodney, now administers what treatments he can here at home between visits to Florida because their insurance doesn’t cover the costs.

Rodney said, “We’ve drained our life savings. The only thing left is to start dipping into retirement.”

Jimmelynn is determined to fight Lyme Disease so she can get back to her life’s work with the organization she founded, Girl’s Nite In International.

JImmelynn and her teams of mentors provide, real hope and real answers for teen girls struggling with life’s toughest issues-abuse, body image, dating, self esteem etc.

She says she hopes how she fights this fight is a testimony of her faith and God’s grace.

If you’d like to donate to her GoFundMe page, click here.