Frayed cord on cell phone charger sparks Bartholomew County house fire

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Firefighters are warning others about the dangers of using cell phone chargers with frayed cords after a house fire in Bartholomew County on Tuesday.

Crews from multiple fire departments were called to a home in Hope, Indiana after a fire started in the resident’s bedroom. When crews arrived, flames were shooting through one of the windows.

The fire caused between $50,000 and $70,000 in damages to the home. No one was injured.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a frayed cord on a phone charger in the bedroom between the pillows on the bed.