× Hoosier Lottery to hand out free scratch-off tickets Saturday at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Attendees at the Indiana State Fair on Saturday will be able to get a free Hoosier Lottery scratch-off ticket.

To get a free $1 Goatload of Cash ticket, bring this gate flyer voucher to Lotto Town at the fair. You must be at least 18 years old to get the ticket.

The Hoosier Lottery will also have a 2017 Ford F-150 on display for a giveaway. For that, visitors must purchase a scratch-off ticket for the $25 million prize pool in Lotto Town. The non-winning tickets will go into the drawing for the truck.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at an estimated $393 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently at an estimated $356 million. The Hoosier Lotto jackpot is an estimated $20.3 million.

Tickets for Mega Millions must be purchased by 10:44 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the Powerball drawing will go until 9:58 p.m. Saturday, and 10:39 p.m. Saturday for Hoosier Lotto.

The Hoosier Lottery offers a prize pool option for those who like playing with friends and co-workers:

Click here for the Mega Millions form.

Click here for the Powerball form.

Click here for the Hoosier Lotto form.