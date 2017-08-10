Huge back-to-school consignment sale in Hamilton County runs through August 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - A huge back-to-school sale in Noblesville offers something for just about every family.

It started Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 12 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

"We have back to school items along with spring, summer, fall and winter stuff. It's everything to do with raising your children. We have infancy sizes, all the way up to teens and then we do have some men sizes for our teenage boys," said Dawn Pfannenstiel, JBF coordinator for NE Indianapolis.

The consignment sale is called Just Between Friends or JBF. Locally, the sale began almost a decade ago. It's part of a national event that has spread around the country.

"We know you want the best for your growing kids, but you don't want to break the family budget," said Pfannenstiel. "That's why we created these local savings events where you and your friends can save money and make money on kids' clothes, toys, shoes, and equipment, in one safe, clean organized place."

JBF has helped over 1 million families to afford brands and styles they want for their kids, all while saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. Designer brands are often being sold in like-new or new condition.

The National Retail Federation recently did their own survey of one thousand families and where people shopped. The results even surprised the folks at JBF.

“It’s actually amazing to understand that 90% of families look to shop resale for their back-to-school items,” said Pfannenstiel.

The same survey showed parents spend $700 per child for back-to-school clothes, supplies and other items. That's why this sale is vital to many, where they can easily save 50% to 70% off retail. It's not just for back-to-school stuff though. This year, they've expanded to three rooms at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

“We have the main room where the toys and clothes and shoes are going to be. The back hallway is all our infant accessories for maternity as well--so all our first-time parents would love that room--and the annex is where our bigger stuff is, like bikes,” said Pfannenstiel.

There are dozens of strollers and all kinds of baby gear, and it can be overwhelming. However, some basic tips can help you navigate the sale like a pro.

First, make sure you have a plan. Take inventory on what you have and need. Make sure items have all of the parts and are in good, working condition, although at JBF, they inspect items before putting them up for sale.

If you want to sell your used kids' stuff, it's too late to do that for this sale, but they have another coming up in April.

To learn more about consigning at their next event, you can go to that part of their website to get email updates. Proceeds from their first-day sales go to the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County.