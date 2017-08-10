× I-69 bridge construction near IN-332 (McGalliard Rd.) ready for next phase

DELAWARE COUNTY –Contractors plan to shift Interstate 69 traffic lanes Friday night to begin the next phase of construction at the Pleasant Run Creek bridges immediately south of State Road 332 (McGalliard Road) Exit 241.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday night, Aug. 11th, alternating lanes of I-69 will be closed as crews modify pavement markings and divert one left lane of I-69 South across the median to share the northbound side of the interstate. Opposing directions of traffic will be separated by concrete barriers during this phase.

One right lane of I-69 South will remain shifted to the right on the southbound side of the interstate. The State Road 332 (McGalliard Road) entrance ramp to I-69 South will remain open until the next phase of construction.

Weather permitting, all lanes will be open and shifted into this work zone traffic pattern before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12th.