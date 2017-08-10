× Indiana Supreme Court denies Bob Leonard Jr.’s appeal of sentence, conviction in Richmond Hill case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Supreme Court rejected Bob Leonard Jr.’s appeal of his sentence and conviction in the fatal 2012 Richmond Hill house explosion.

On March 18, 2016, Leonard Jr. was sentenced to two life sentences without parole plus 70 years. The Indiana Supreme Court upheld that conviction and sentence on Friday.

It took a jury about four and a half hours to find him guilty of all 51 counts for his role in the natural gas explosion that blew up Monserrate Shirley’s house in the Richmond Hill community on November 10, 2012. The explosion killed Jennifer and Dion Longworth and destroyed more than 80 homes. The total cost of the damage was more than $4 million.

Leonard’s half-brother and Shirley’s ex-boyfriend Mark Leonard was sentenced to life without parole in August 2015. He’s serving his sentence at the state prison in Michigan City. The Indiana Supreme Court also rejected Mark Leonard’s appeal of his conviction and sentence.

Shirley took a plea deal and received the maximum possible sentence of 50 years in jail for her role. Given time served and good behavior, she may be out after 21 years.

Co-conspirator Gary Thompson was handed a 30-year prison sentence, 20 years executed, for his role in the murderous insurance fraud scheme. Glenn Hults was sentenced in December 2016 to three years, with two years executed- meaning he will serve a year and a half in the Department of Correction and six months on work release in addition to a year of probation.