Indiana Walmart under fire over ‘own the school year like a hero’ gun display

Posted 9:36 AM, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:08AM, August 10, 2017

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A Walmart in Indiana is under fire after a photo of a gun display quickly spread online. The sign above the gun display reads “own the school year like a hero” and appears to market the firearms as “back to school” items.

The photo was originally taken by @TeamBenjiDCMA on Wendesday and posted on Twitter.

Walmart responded to the tweet , apologizing and saying the display would “NEVER be okay” in their stores.

About an hour and a half after the tweet was posted, they said the sign was removed from the display.

Someone later asked Walmart at which location the picture was taken, and a representative said it was at store #1341. That location is 335 S Red Bank Rd, Evansville, IN 47712.

The company issued this statement Wednesday: “What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores. We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened.”