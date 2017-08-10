× Indiana’s U.S. Senators closely watching developments in North Korea

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana’s U.S. Senators are reacting to the back-and-forth threats between President Donald Trump and North Korea.

President Trump refused to back down from this threats to rain down “fire and fury” on North Korea Thursday afternoon. The country responded by threatening to launch missiles towards Guam.

Trump said his previous warning may have been too mild.

“Maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough,” Trump said. “If North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about an attack, things will happen to them like they never thought possible.”

Indiana’s U.S. Senators are watching the developments closely.

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D) was briefed as part of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“This is a really dangerous situation,” said Donnelly. “My first and foremost obligation to this country is to make sure our citizens are safe, to make sure Indiana is safe and we’re protected.”

Sen. Todd Young is hoping for another briefing when he returns to Washington.

“When I return to Washington, D.C. my hope is we in the Senate will get another classified briefing about the North Korea situation and how we can drive it to a diplomatic situation opposed to a military solution if at all possible.”

President Trump also said he is open to negotiating with North Korea, but expressed skepticism that it would lead to a positive outcome.