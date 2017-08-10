× Judge dismisses Plainfield teacher’s charge of possession of a firearm on school property

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A judge dismissed a Plainfield High School teacher’s charge Thursday.

Ronald Kendall of Avon was accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the school in Jan. 2016. Police said a forum over cyber-security was going on in the building at the time.

Kendall was subsequently arrested for possession of a firearm on school property and was cooperative with police.

“It is a level 6 felony to have a firearm in a school building,” said Plainfield Police Cpt. Jill Lees.

That charge has now been dropped. FOX59 has contacted the prosecutor’s office and is awaiting word on what led to the dismissal.