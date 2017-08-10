× Man dies after motorcycle crashes into guardrail on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died after a motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Wednesday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near West 56th and Guion Road.

IMPD said an officer saw the motorcycle commit a traffic infraction and tried to pull it over. However, the motorcycle didn’t stop and sped off.

Police didn’t pursue the motorcycle, which continued at a high rate of speed. According to the IMPD incident report, the motorcycle continued driving recklessly and then crashed into a guardrail.

The 35-year-old rider was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.