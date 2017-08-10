× NBA player, former Marion star Zach Randolph arrested in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Sacramento Kings player and Hoosier native Zach Randolph was arrested after a class involving residents and police in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

According to the Los Angeles Times, officers arrested the 36-year-old on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale. Another man, 43-year-old Stanley Walton, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun as an ex-convict.

The incident happened Wednesday night at a housing project in Watts. A gang unit in the area observed a large crowd drinking, smoking marijuana and playing loud music. The crowd was also blocking the road, police said.

Five police vehicles and a sheriff’s vehicle were vandalized during the encounter, with their windows smashed and tires slashed. Police officers and deputies formed “skirmish lines” to disperse the crowd.

Police recovered two guns, impounded two vehicles and seized narcotics during the incident, police said. No one was hurt during the encounter.

Randolph, a former Marion High School star, played for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. He signed with the Kings as a free agent last month, inking a two-year death worth $24 million.