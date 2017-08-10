RECIPE: The Impresario

The Impresario
- 1 oz Reyka Vodka
- 1 oz Cynar
- 1 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
- 2-3 oz of Q (brand) Soda depending on the size of your glass.
Combine Reyka Vodka, Cynar and Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice in a Collins glass. Add ice to the top and then immediately pour over the Q Soda to the top.
Add a half wheel of grapefruit and Mint sprig as garnish.
To batch:
Combine 4 oz. of each of the spirits in a large bottle. Mix well. When ready to serve, pour 3 oz. into your glass and build as above. Will make four cocktails for friends and family.