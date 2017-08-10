× Source: Foot injury will keep Colts’ center Ryan Kelly out a few weeks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ryan Kelly, the anchor of the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line, is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a foot injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Detroit Lions, a source with knowledge of the situation told CBS4/FOX59.

The injury isn’t expected to keep the team’s starting center out of the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. The source indicated Kelly was lucky the injury wasn’t more severe.

The 2016 first-round draft pick came up lame during an 11-on-11 session against the Lions. He finished the drill, but then was taken inside by trainers.

A bit later, Kelly was seen on crutches.

“I didn’t see it,’’ coach Chuck Pagano said of Kelly’s injury. “I think I was on the other field. I heard after awhile they took him off.

“I’ll wait and see what the docs and trainers have to say.’’

Losing Kelly for any length of time is a major blow to the offensive line. He stepped in from the first day of his rookie season and added stability at a position that had been in constant flux. Kelly was one of 11 rookies in the NFL to start all 16 games a year ago, and joined Steve McKinney, Tarik Glenn, Adam Meadows and Ron Solt as the only Colts rookie linemen to start all 16 games.

With Kelly out, rookie and Warren Central High School grad Deyshawn Bond worked at center with the starting unit.

Other injuries compound Kelly’s situation.

His projected backup, free-agent acquisition Brian Schwenke, remains on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury. The Colts have had guards Jack Mewhort and Joe Haeg taking snaps during practice just to become acquainted with the position, but Haeg has missed several practices with an injury.