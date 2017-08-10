Speedway police looking for vandals targeting downtown businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - Speedway Police are looking for a suspect or suspects that spray painted several pictures on the back of businesses along Main Street this week.

Police believed the vandalism happened sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Speedway Trophy Center and Clock Repair shop was one of the businesses that was hit.

The owner cleaned up his building Wednesday afternoon, but said the vandals had created a clock that read, "Times up."

The other pictures were of initials and a stick figure resembling Mike Wazowski, a character from the 2001 movie, "Monsters, Inc."

Police suspect juveniles are behind the crimes.

Just last week, officers arrested a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old for a string of burglaries in Speedway.

Local business owners said they hope these crimes are isolated incidents and not the start of a new trend.

“Well it concerns me. I think it’s probably just a random act. A kid got into his dad’s paint and went out to have some fun, but he’s doing a bad thing here," Dawsons on Main Owner Chris Hill said. “I’m sure the police will have their eyes and ears open and be quick and resolve the issue.”

Anyone with information about who may be behind these crimes is asked to call Speedway Police.