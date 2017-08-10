× State police arrests two Kansas City men in Putnam County after finding kilo of cocaine

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested two Kansas City men along I-70 in Putnam County Thursday after they reportedly found a kilo of cocaine.

On Thursday morning at around 7:45, a trooper noticed a black Chevy Cruze traveling eastbound near the 36 mile marker with the registration improperly displayed.

Alberto Analco, 27, of Kansas City, and Ivan Roldan, 30, of Kansas City, were arrested after police initiated a traffic stop and said they indicated several factors of possible criminal activity.

A K9 reportedly located a kilo of suspected cocaine with a street value of around $100,000.