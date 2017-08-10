We need rain and chances are on the rise; Sub average temperature pattern to resume

DRY AUGUST

10 days into the month and only .11″ of rain had fallen. This is the driest open to a August sicne 2002. The sdry spell actually started in the closing days of July. With little to no rain falling in the past two weeks, we have a rain deficit in that time frame of 1.42″.

SHOWERS AROUND FRIDAY

A cold front will approach and pass the state on Friday bringing clouds with a rain threat. Coverage could reach 45% of the area by early afternoon (2 pm) then decrease into the evening hours as the front settles southeast. A few thunderstorms are possible but rainfall looks to be selective. This will not be a area-wide rainfall. However if lucky enough to get under a downpour or thunderstorm, you may pick up a quarter or half inch of rain. I’m posting below a sample of rainfall off various machines for the 48 hour span ending early Saturday morning and the latest forecast radar at 2 pm Friday.

MILD PATTERN TO RESUME

Reaching the middle 80s on Thursday we snapped a 6 day spell of below normal temperatures. The patter isn’t breaking. After Friday’s front another cold front will approach Sunday and pass early Monday. While dry time is expected for most of the weekend, shower chances will return Sunday night. Starting friday, a spell of four to five more days will not reach the normal for this time of the year.