Authorities arrest visitor at Putnam County Jail for allegedly smuggling drugs

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Authorities arrested a 55-year-old Indianapolis woman on Thursday at the Putnam County Jail for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate.

Alma Bryant-Romaine was arrested after investigators reportedly seized a package containing 12 grams of meth, 119 strips of suboxone and 33 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Bryant-Romaine allegedly had plans to visit inmate Marcus Bryant, who is serving two consecutive sentences for burglary, before she was intercepted and questioned by authorities at the jail.

She was arrested and charged with dealing a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine and dealing synthetic marijuana.

Bryant-Romaine was transported inside the jail on a $30,000 bond.