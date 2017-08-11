× BREAKING: IFD on scene of large residence fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency units from Indianapolis Fire Department are engaged in fighting a large residential fire on the city’s near northwest side.

Large flames and heavy smoke are involved at a residence in the 800 block of Roache St. Residents in the area tell Fox 59 News that this is the second time for a fire at this location within the past month or so.

At this time there are no reports of injuries. We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as additional information becomes available.