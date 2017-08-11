× Columbus man federally charged for dealing meth after authorities find pound

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The DEA and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement team arrested a 39-year-old Columbus man for allegedly dealing meth after serving a search warrant.

On the morning of July 27, authorities executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Fremont Drive in Columbus as a result of an investigation of Jose Colis-Cerda.

Police say they found approximately one pound of crystal meth, cocaine, more than $22,000 in cash, multiple firearms and marijuana. Colis-Cerda was arrested preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

On Aug. 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued through the United States Southern District of Indiana for Colis-Cerda. Two days later, Colis-Cerda appeared in the U.S. Southern District of Indiana court and was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Colis-Cerda was then remanded into the custody of the United States Marshals Service.