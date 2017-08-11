Funny on Fox...this guy! Ray sat down on the red couch with comedian Jordan Carlos. You can see him at Crackers this weekend.
Funny on Fox: Jordan Carlos
-
Officer fired from Franklin Police Department following domestic battery arrest
-
Butler’s Jordan adds Omar Lowery to staff
-
Butler selects alumnus LaVall Jordan as new head basketball coach
-
Boy injured in fatal I-70 crash visits firefighters who helped to save his life
-
Police: 6-year-old girl killed after couple gets into fight while driving in Muncie
-
-
Funny on Fox: Craig Robinson
-
Butler’s Jordan loses recruit, builds coaching staff
-
Funny on Fox: Tom Anzalone
-
Butler University introduces LaVall Jordan as new head basketball coach
-
Mother faces OWI charges in connection with Muncie crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter
-
-
Man wanted in connection with bank forgeries
-
Move in day traffic restrictions announced for IU Bloomington campus
-
Mother of 6-year-old killed in Muncie crash admits to drinking and driving