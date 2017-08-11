× IMPD investigating fatal shooting of man on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting tonight on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police were dispatched just after 5:52 p.m. to the 6400 block of Park Central Drive in reference of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a man critically wounded from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he later died.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.