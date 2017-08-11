× Lafayette police looking for person of interest in connection with double homicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Authorities in Lafayette are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man after a double homicide from Thursday night.

According to Lafayette police, two people were found fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Eastwich Drive.

Police haven’t identified the victims, but they do consider 52-year-old Franco Navarrete a “person of interest” in the homicides. Police said he’s possibly “armed and dangerous” and may be driving a white 2007 Nissan Sentra with license plate number 173NJO.

Police said Navarrete’s whereabouts are unknown.