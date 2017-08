× Northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 closed north of Lebanon after crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of northbound and southbound I-65 are closed just north of Lebanon after a multi-vehicle crash in Boone County.

The crash occurred just after 2:45 p.m. near U.S. 52. There is also an overturned semi-trailer. INDOT expects the road to be closed for the next three hours.

Medics are at the scene treating at least one patient with minor injuries.