× Repair work to begin at the Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation’s contractor will begin making repairs to the underside of Sherman Minton bridge’s upper deck from eastbound Interstate 64’s two right lines. This will require closing both eastbound right lanes on the Indiana approach at mile marker 123.7 during overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Repairs on the downstream side of the upper deck begin this Sunday evening ,August 13, the eastbound I-64’s double right lane closure— which extends approximately 1500 feet—is expected to continue through Friday morning.

Then on Monday night , August 14, I-64’s right lane closure will be extended to the center Sherman Minton bridge’s arch span over the Ohio River to accommodate repairs by an electrical contractor to navigational lights.

Beginning Thursday August 17, there will be an hour-long daytime closure of eastbound I-64’s right lane while Indiana, Kentucky and federal highway officials inspect the full length of the bridge. This annual Border Bridge walk-thru will occur sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will begin at the Indiana approach at mile marker 123.4 and end on the Kentucky side of the river.

INDOT anticipates eastbound I-64 left lane closures to begin August 21-25