Showers and storms of today will give way to a beautiful weekend ahead!

Hit or miss showers and storms around for today, while temperatures remain mild and dew points hold in the 60° range! This will make for a sticky day and only help to fuel a few healthier storms this afternoon and early evening. With that said, spotty is the key word! Some will get a big down pour and others may not get anything at all. Regardless, it’s been dry and we could use the rainfall! The cool front will pass through the state by late afternoon and through the early evening. Once the front passes, rain chances diminish and skies will clear for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. By the way, severe storm threat is VERY low today but one or two may be strong enough to issue a warning for wind gusts and hail potential. Have a great weekend!