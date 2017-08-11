State police says spike in child sex crime cases due to more Hoosiers reporting suspected predators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 54-year-old Roger Canada is behind bars after he was arrested in an ongoing child pornography investigation.

“We do this because we have the drive to protect kids,” said ISP cyber crime detective Sgt. Detective Chris Cecil.

Sgt. Detective Cecil tells us Canada had been downloading child porn for months and also reportedly shared the explicit pictures and videos with others on the web.

“These are potentially people who could be are out in the community wanting to groom or lure a child into their home or car. It is a big problem,” said Sgt. Detective Cecil.

Canada is just one of dozens arrested on child sex crimes charges in the state in 2017 alone.

According to ISP, since January, nearly 100 people and counting have been arrested on possession of child pornography and child exploitation charges. The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has already had more than 1,000 cases in the state this year.

“Otherwise we would have never caught Kyle Cox, Jared Fogle, Russel Taylor, or some of these other monsters we have had out there,” said Sgt. Detective Cecil.

Police say they are seeing more child sex crimes cases this year because more people are reporting suspected predators. Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce have received more than 1,400 cyber crime tips this year. Most tips come from concerned people, internet providers and social media sites.

“What concerns me are the ones that are not reported,” said Sgt. Detective Cecil.

Detective Cecil tells us his trained team of investigators along with local, state, and federal partners have the resources and technology to find those people…even if they are hiding behind a computer or phone.

“By going out and finding people who are doing this, we could be taking a child out of a bad situation or preventing this person from going down that road,” said Sgt. Detective Cecil.