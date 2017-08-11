× Vice President Mike Pence to attend unveiling of governor’s portrait at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indiana on Friday, and he has a full day of events planned.

After landing at the airport, he will head to the downtown Indianapolis Marriott for the annual Ten Point Coalition luncheon. He is the keynote speaker at the event.

After the luncheon, he is headed to the Indiana Statehouse for a ceremony in which the official governor’s portrait will be unveiled. He will be joined by Second Lady Karen Pence, Governor Eric Holcomb, First Lady Janet Holcomb, as well as state and local officials.

The public is invited to the ceremony which will take place in the South Atrium in the Statehouse. Doors open at 12 p.m. via the south entrance. Doors will close at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 2 p.m. We will livestream it online.