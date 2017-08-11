× Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence make Indiana return

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence makes a return to the Hoosier State Friday.

Air Force Two is expected to land at Indianapolis International Airport around 10:30 a.m. The vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence have a busy day ahead.

First, the vice president will deliver the keynote address at the Ten Point Coalition’s Annual Luncheon at the Marriott. The goal of the event is to raise the issue of youth gun violence to the national level.

It comes just days after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced plans for a statewide partnership to use the Ten Point Coalition’s anti-violence model in other Hoosier communities.

Karen Pence will attend the Indiana State Fair at 11 a.m. to visit the china painters display in the Indiana Arts Building.

The vice president and his wife will then make their way to the Indiana Statehouse for the public unveiling of his official governor’s portrait. That’s at 2 p.m.