Vice President Pence to speak at Ten Point Coalition’s annual luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence has a full day of events planned during his return to Indiana.

After arriving at the airport, he will head downtown to the Indianapolis Marriott for the Ten Point Coalition luncheon. Pence will be the keynote speaker at the annual event. He is expected to speak around 12:50 p.m. and we will live stream it online.

The Ten Point Coalition was founded in 1999 to partner with the city in Indianapolis in the fight against violent crime. The goal of the event is to raise the issue of youth gun violence to the national level.

“Well, certainly for the 10 Point churches and all of our volunteers, it means so much. We have been working at this now for 19 years. And we have, you know, been laboring in the streets, and for now, our work to be recognized on a national level, you know, means the world to us,” said Rev. Charles Harrison, Ten Point Coalition leader.

This comes just days after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced plans for a statewide partnership to use the Ten Point Coalition’s anti-violence model in other Hoosier communities.