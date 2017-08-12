× A road rage incident lands Indianapolis man in jail after he fires gun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is under arrest tonight after he allegedly fired a handgun during a road rage incident on the city’s north side this afternoon.

According to investigators the event occurred today around 2:30 p.m. when two vehicles stopped next to one another on Ditch Road and began a verbal altercation. The occupants of one vehicle allegedly threw a beverage at 21-year-old Leland Adair as he sat in his vehicle. Adair then allegedly held a 9mm handgun out the window and fired several times. At this point investigators don’t believe the bullets struck the other vehicle and there were no reported injuries in the area. Trooper Dustin Rutledge, a trooper from the Peru District reporting to his state fair assignment, along with other troopers, responded to the 911 call. They located Adair driving his 2006 Honda near 62nd and Allisonville where he was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers located evidence of the alleged crime as well as marijuana inside the vehicle. Adair was arrested on the preliminary charge of criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana. Also inside the vehicle was a young child, that child was turned over to a family member. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information available.