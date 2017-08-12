× Beautiful dry weekend with low humidity and below normal temperatures

Happy Saturday! A perfect day to head out to the fair! The rain has moved out and now drier air is settling in. That means comfortable conditions outside with low humidity!

Not only is today looking gorgeous but Sunday will be picture perfect as well! Temperatures will start off cool and refreshing in the upper 50s.

High pressure remains over the state into the middle of next week, giving us a dry spell. Rain chances return late Wednesday into early Friday morning.