Man dies after Saturday morning shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is shot dead on his way home on the city’s far east side early Saturday morning.

Police say the 50-year-old man was walking home from a pub across the street on Mitthoefer Road a little after 2 a.m. Saturday.

He was found in a grassy area in the middle of a cul-de-sac on Hawkins Court.

He was taken to Eskanazi in very critical condition, and later died of his injuries.

Before the man was taken to the hospital, he was able to give police a little bit of information… saying he was shot by some kids.

Police are still working to figure out just exactly what happened.

We will update this story as more information comes to light.