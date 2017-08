Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- He first made his name on the FOX's "X-Factor" and now singer Ben Rue is climbing the music charts.

Along with new music, he's also got an inspiring story to share. Ben was 14 when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He's teamed up with Roche Diabetes Care and is spreading awareness about the disease.

We caught up with Ben to talk about living with diabetes and his life on the road.