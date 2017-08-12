× Virginia police department creates funny synchronized swimming video to promote block party

ARLINGTON, Va. – A police department in Virginia decided to get creative to promote their latest upcoming block party.

The block party is taking place on August 26 and the department decides to give a special preview of their synchronized swimming routine…in full uniform.

The officers added swim caps, goggles, floaties and all hopped right into the pool.

Take a look at the video below, it has over 50,000 views at this point.