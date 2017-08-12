× Walk for peace draws hundreds to support teens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A group of Indianapolis teens are turning tragedy and heartbreak into change.

Friends of two teens killed in May came together to organize events, including a peace walk on Saturday, with hopes of curbing teen violence.

17-year-old Brandon Warren organized the peace walk on Saturday.

“It really sparked in my mind that this violence is too much. I see it too much,” he said.

Warren was close friends with 17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alfaro and 18-year-old Dijon Anderson. The deaths of the teens, gunned down in a parking lot in May, shocked the entire community. Warren wanted to do something inspirational in light of the tragedy. He had no idea his plans would stretch so far and encourage a movement. Hundreds of people including community leaders, friends, and family showed up to Saturday’s events.

Anderson’s mother, Christa Fraizer, was overwhelmed at the massive crowd and outpouring of support in honor of her son.

“My son touched lives and that’s what we all need to do. We need to touch somebody and make a difference in somebody’s life like he did,” she said.

Booths were set-up to provide services for teens and youth including job opportunities.

“It’s invaluable to give young people as many positive opportunities as you can give them,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

State Representative Andre Carson was also at the event. He said the world needs more motivated teens like Warren and was impressed with the effort it took to put together a successful event.

“I think it’s gonna take the community pressing elected officials. It’s think gonna take parents. I think it’s gonna take educators,” Carson said.

Warren said, he knows he can’t do it alone.

“It’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than one person. It’s for the city,” said Warren.

His group is called “We Live Indy.” They’re looking for help from church and business leaders to continue their mission. For more, click here.

The people responsible for killing the two teens have not been caught. Police released a photo of persons of interest in the shooting. If you have information, it is asked that you contact Police at 317-327-3749 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS).

Your tip will remain anonymous.