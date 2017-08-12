William Hung appearing at Jockey Box Hero karaoke competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- You may remember him from his infamous American Idol audition in 2004 - William Hung has come out of retirement to make a special appearance at Indiana on Tap's Jockey Box Hero event.

"Jockey Box Hero" is both a craft beer festival and live band karaoke competition. William Hung will be participating and auditioning with, what else, his rendition of Ricky Martin's "She Bangs," the same song he sang on American Idol.

The Hatch in Broad Ripple is hosting the event, and things kick off at 4 p.m. and will last until 8. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.