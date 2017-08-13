× 18-year-old arrested in connection with 2015 murder in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – An arrest has been made in connection with the slaying of a Muncie teenager on July 2, 2015.

Authorities confirm 18-year-old William C. Balfour III was taken into custody Friday night on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Christian Michael Orebaugh.

Arrest records obtained by the Muncie Star Press show Balfour is facing a felony murder charge, as well as three other counts, including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal confinement, all resulting in serious bodily injury.

This is the second time Balfour has been arrested in connection with Orebaugh’s death. Twelve days after the killing, he was preliminarily charged with murder, but was transferred from the county jail to the juvenile detention center, where he was held on unrelated allegations.

Another teen, Darious Anthony Covington, was arrested for his alleged role in the slaying. He was formally charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts accusing him of “aiding, inducing or causing” robbery and criminal confinement.

Covington was set to stand trial Monday, but court records show the trial has been canceled.