Colts lose first preseason game to Lions, 24-10

Posted 4:47 PM, August 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:59PM, August 13, 2017

Scott Tolzien #16 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on August 13, 2016 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a rough start for the Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, as they fell to the Lions 24-10.

Scott Tolzen, who might start if Andrew Luck is unable to go in week 1, went 2-5 for 24 yards.

RB Troymaine Pope showed promise rushing for 31 yards on 7 carries and a late touchdown.

Backup QB and former Miami Hurricane Stephen Morris was 13-20 for 94 yards.

Jeff Locke, who is replacing fan favorite Pat McAfee at punter, had a good game. He pinned three punts inside the 20 and averaged 44.5 yards per punt.

The Colts play the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.