Driver says ‘angel’ was with him as driveshaft came flying through windshield

IMPERIAL, Mo. – A man survived a terrifying accident as a driveshaft from a truck flipped up and speared the windshield of his pickup truck while he was driving along a Missouri highway.

Steve Montgomery, 56, claims an angel was with him.

He has a photo to back it up. Montgomery said he was driving home from a painting job in O’Fallon, Missouri a little after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when that driveshaft crashed through his windshield, right where his head was.

Montgomery said he was glad he paid attention to what he thought was a pipe rolling around on the interstate minutes earlier.

A tow truck hit it and suddenly it wasn’t rolling around anymore.

“It was just like a launching tube,” he said of the truck.

The driveshaft flipped up from under the tow truck’s wheels.

“It shot it out in the air, it was just flipping and flipping and flipping…like somebody grabbed it out of the air…it’s just like (they) just took it and speared it into the truck…I couldn’t actually sit up because the driveshaft was right where my face was…I shouldn’t even be here talking to you,” Montgomery said.

He ducked just in time and somehow kept his truck on the interstate with that driveshaft sticking out of his windshield until he could safely pull over. He couldn’t lift his head to actually see the roadway because the driveshaft was in the way.

There is something in the sky in one of his photos of the wreckage.

It’s bright and white in the shape of a “V” or maybe wings.

People may think it’s a reflection, but from where Montgomery was sitting, he had no doubt.

“I think an angel was driving the truck,” Montgomery said. “When I was down and I couldn’t see the highway to keep it in the road, somebody else was driving that truck.”

A couple in front of him pulled over figuring he was dead, he said.

Montgomery has that driveshaft at home. He's hoping the insurance company of driver of the truck that lost it will cover the repairs to his truck, a new 2017 Dodge Ram