× FBI sketch spurs 6,000 tips in slayings of 2 Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. — Authorities say they’ve received more than 6,000 tips since police released a composite sketch of the suspected killer of two northern Indiana girls.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says officers are working their way through the tips generated by the July 17 release of an FBI artist’s sketch of the man.

Riley tells the Journal and Courier that between 20 and 30 officers continue investigating the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, six months after their murders.

They vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day.

Police previously released two grainy photos of the suspect and an audio recording of a man saying “down the hill.” That evidence came from German’s cellphone.

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com