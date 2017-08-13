× IMPD brings in SWAT team after fatal shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting on the northeast side.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of E. 44th St., after neighbors reported finding an unresponsive man in the yard of a home.

He police arrived, the found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound lying in the front yard of the residence.

IMPD detectives reportedly developed investigative information that led them to a near-by house. They believed individuals in the home could have knowledge of the shooting.

Because of the likelihood the individuals could have been armed, a SWAT team was called to the scene. Police said within minutes of the SWAT team arriving, three people surrendered to authorities.

They were brought to IMPD’s headquarters for questioning, it is not known at this time if they are being considering suspects.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and a flash bang was fired into the home.

If anyone has any information regarding this fatal shooting, please call 317-262-8477.