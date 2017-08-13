IN Focus: One-on-one w/VP’s press secretary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - During the Vice President's visit to Indianapolis on Friday, press secretary Marc Lotter spoke with FOX59's Dan Spehler to discuss several issues in the news, including the situation in North Korea, the VP's upcoming trip to Central America, and the battle over health care.

"It's really upon the Senate to move that process forward," said Lotter. "That pressure is still being mounted. The President's still very engaged. The vice president's still very engaged."

In the video above, Lotter addresses those topics and recent questions about Pence's future political aspirations.

"The only election the Vice President is worried about is making sure that President Donald Trump is re-elected in 2020, with the Vice President by his side," said Lotter.