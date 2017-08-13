Indy Pizza Week 2017 begins on Monday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy Pizza Week 2017 is finally here! More than 20 locations across the area are offering delicious specials from Monday to Sunday.
Restaurants are serving up half-off pizzas to not only share one of the best things on the planet, but to help the Second Helpings food pantry.
Take a look at a list of all the resturants take part below, along with some pro-tips on how to get the most out of Indy Pizza Week.
List of participating locations:
- American Pizza Company – Indianapolis, 5450 E Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr., Suite 105
- Arni’s Restaurant – Indianapolis and Greenwood, 4705 E. 96th St. and 1691 Curry Rd.
- Bazbeaux Pizza – Indianapolis and Carmel, 329 Massachusetts Ave, 811 E. Westfield Blvd and 111 W. Main St., Carmel
- Bebop Pizza Kitchen – Indianapolis, 705 E. 54th St.
- Broad Ripple Brewpub – Indianapolis, 842 E. 65th St.
- Boombozz Craft Pizza – Carmel and Fishers, 2430 E. 146th St. and 9887 E. 116th St.
- Byrne’s Grilled Pizza – Indianapolis, 5615 N. Illinois St.
- Clustertruck – Delivery to central Indianapolis.
- Datsa Pizza – Indianapolis, 907 N. Pennsylvania St.
- Drake’s – Indianapolis, 3740 E. 82nd St.
- Ember Urban Eatery – Indianapolis, 435 Virginia Ave.
- Goodfellas Pizzeria – Indianapolis, 545 Massachusetts Ave.
- Hops & Fire Craft Tape House – Greenwood, 1259 IN-135, Suite A.
- Hotbox Pizza – Multiple locations.
- Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza – Lawrence, Greenwood and Irvington, 9165 Otis Ave, 401 Market Plaza, 5646 E. Washington St.
- Michaelangelo’s Bistro – Noblesville, 550 Westfield Rd.
- Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza – Westfield, 17409 Wheeler Rd.
- The Nook by Northside – Indianapolis, 6513 N. College Ave.
- Sidekicks Pizza – Indianapolis, 1105 Shelby St.
- Union Jack Broad Ripple – Indianapolis, 924 Broad Ripple Ave.
- Union Jack Pub Speedway – Indianapolis, 6225 W. 25 St.
- Whiskey Business – Indianapolis, 11915 Pendleton Pike D.
Pizza Week Pro-Tips, courtesy of NUVO:
- Go somewhere new – Try somewhere new. Eat something awesome. Tell your friends about it and come back with them later.
- Take it how you get it – Some restaurants will offer dine-in only options for Indy Pizza Week. Some may offer carryout or delivery only. They have their reasons, and they are very good ones. Just go with it.
- There’s a solid chance restaurants will run out of pizzas – Expect that restaurants will be busy. If a place runs out, take it like a champ. Go back the next day, go earlier, order your pizza, and thank them for working hard to do this for you.
- There may even be waits – People loved Indy Pizza Week in 2016, and now it’s back and better than ever. So don’t be surprised if restaurants have waits. In fact, be pleasantly surprised if they don’t.
- To like the dining pro that you are – Really though, you’re getting quite the deal on your pizza(s). So please tip at least 20%. The people who are serving you are working very hard during Indy Pizza Week. And they are awesome.
- You really should buy a drink and some sides – Pick up some breadsticks and a pint! You’ll enjoy yourself more, and you’ll be helping out the restaurants. Win/win!
- Check Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – And, post pictures of your beautiful self smashing that glorious pizza-ness to Instagram using the hashtag #IndyPizzaWeek.