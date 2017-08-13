× Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A man was arrested Saturday night following an officer-involved shooting in Connersville.

Indiana State Police say a Connersville officer and a Fayette County sheriff’s deputy were called to investigate a fight in the backyard of a home in the 2000 block of Indiana Ave. just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say 29-year-old Jason Combs came around the rear of the home with a 12 gauge shotgun. Police say a short confrontation occurred and the officers fired at the subject, who was not hit.

Combs then reportedly retreated into the home, but came out a short time later and surrendered to officers. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Fayette County Jail.

The Indiana State Police Pendleton District has been asked to investigate the incident.